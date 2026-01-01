DuskRise IoT Device
IoT device creating secure network segments for remote workers
DuskRise IoT Device
IoT device creating secure network segments for remote workers
DuskRise IoT Device Description
DuskRise IoT Device is a hardware appliance designed to create secure network enclaves for remote workers connecting from public or home networks. The device provides network segmentation capabilities that isolate connected endpoints onto micro-segments, preventing lateral movement attacks and protecting corporate networks from compromised endpoints. The device uses AI-powered network metadata analysis to detect behavioral patterns, identify anomalies, and prevent intrusions into enterprise systems. Threat intelligence from DuskRise's Cluster25 unit supports threat detection and blocks user access to malicious assets. The device is designed for simple deployment by end-users through a dedicated mobile application that guides device setup and provides ongoing security monitoring for connected endpoints. The compact form factor allows the device to be portable and used from various remote work locations. The solution addresses security challenges created by remote workers accessing corporate resources from untrusted networks by establishing a secure connection layer between the endpoint and corporate assets.
DuskRise IoT Device FAQ
Common questions about DuskRise IoT Device including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
DuskRise IoT Device is IoT device creating secure network segments for remote workers developed by DuskRise. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with AI, Anomaly Detection, Endpoint Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership