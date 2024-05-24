cyberelements ZTNA solution Description

cyberelements ZTNA solution is a multi-tenant, multi-site Zero Trust network access product that implements least privilege principles to control user access to desktops and applications across managed and unmanaged devices. The solution provides agentless web access with protocol break technology and establishes connections only during active use through a double-barrier architecture. The platform performs device posture checks and user context verification before granting access. It supports multiple authentication methods including OTP, TOTP, certificates, RADIUS, FIDO2, and behavioral biometrics through keyboard typing patterns. Access is managed through a single portal regardless of application location across datacenters or cloud environments. The solution uses outbound-only network flows with no port opening requirements and implements volatile, random network ports with URL rewriting for resource invisibility. It supports multiple protocols including Web, RDP, SSH, VNC, Citrix, VPN, and SMB through a generic multi-protocol tunnel. Authentication can be performed against Active Directory, local directories, or third-party identity providers through federation. The architecture supports on-premises or SaaS hybrid deployments with multi-tenant, multi-site, and multi-VLAN configurations. Logs can be integrated into SIEM systems via SYSLOG for compliance with regulations such as GDPR, NIS2, DORA, and TISAX.