Menlo Security Secure Application Access is a cloud-delivered Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution that provides secure access to private and SaaS applications for employees, contractors, and partners. The solution operates without requiring client software installation on user devices, supporting managed, unmanaged, and BYOD devices through standard web browsers. The platform creates a separation layer between user endpoints and enterprise applications to prevent compromised devices from infecting applications or networks. It enforces least-privileged access controls at the application level rather than providing broad network access. The solution includes integrated Data Loss Prevention (DLP) capabilities that operate within the browser context. These controls include dictionary-based DLP for web fields and files, copy/paste restrictions, file upload/download controls, and watermarking features. The DLP functionality works across both managed and unmanaged devices. File security features scan uploads and downloads to prevent malware transmission through file transfers. The platform provides forensics-level visibility into user actions within applications, capturing contextual activity records that can be integrated with SIEM and SOC solutions. The architecture eliminates the need for traditional VPN infrastructure or Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) deployments. Access policies can be configured based on user identity, device posture, and application requirements. The solution integrates with identity providers for authentication and authorization.