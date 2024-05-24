NetBird Secure
Zero trust network access platform with granular access controls and P2P encryption
NetBird Secure
Zero trust network access platform with granular access controls and P2P encryption
NetBird Secure Description
NetBird Secure is a zero trust network access solution that provides granular network segmentation and access control for remote teams and infrastructure. The platform enables administrators to group users and resources and create access policies between groups to allow or block connections across cloud and on-premises environments. The solution implements peer-to-peer encryption using WireGuard protocol, where private keys remain on individual machines and only key owners can decrypt traffic addressed to them. Access control operates at the individual device level with contextual rules based on location, time, hardware, and running software. NetBird integrates with identity providers including Google Workspace, Okta, and Azure for single sign-on with multi-factor authentication. The platform includes an activity logging system that tracks network events such as new machine or user additions and access control policy modifications. The platform features an intuitive tagging system and rule engine for organizing access to different environments like development and production, or grouping departments and teams. Optional periodic re-authentication enforces access session expiration to limit access duration for team members. NetBird is open source software, allowing examination of the codebase and community-contributed security fixes. The solution is designed for teams of any size requiring modern network security without traditional firewall complexity.
NetBird Secure FAQ
Common questions about NetBird Secure including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
NetBird Secure is Zero trust network access platform with granular access controls and P2P encryption developed by NetBird. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with ZTNA, Wireguard, Remote Access.
ALTERNATIVES
ZTNA platform with direct device-to-resource encrypted access via WireGuard.
Open-source WireGuard-based ZTNA platform for secure resource access.
ZTNA solution combining VPN speed with zero trust security for remote access
ZTNA solution providing identity-based access control to apps and resources
Cloud-based ZTNA solution for SMBs providing secure remote access to resources
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