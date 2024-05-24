GoodAccess Zero Trust Architecture Description

GoodAccess is a cloud-based Zero Trust Network Access platform that provides secure remote access to business resources for distributed teams. The platform operates as a 100% SaaS solution that can be deployed in approximately 10 minutes without requiring significant infrastructure changes. The platform includes a global shared gateway network that automatically connects users to the nearest gateway location with lowest latency, assigning IP addresses dynamically. This enables encrypted remote access to IT resources even when connecting through public Wi-Fi networks. GoodAccess includes Threat Blocker, an integrated threat protection feature that blocks phishing, malware, botnets, and ransomware before they reach users or breach the network. The platform provides applications for iOS, macOS, Android, Windows, and ChromeOS that require no configuration and can be deployed via email invitation. The web-based management dashboard provides centralized control for managing user accounts, protected systems, and access policies. Administrators can monitor network activity, review security status of employee accounts and devices, and investigate blocked threats. The platform supports single sign-on (SSO) for identity management and automated user provisioning. GoodAccess is designed to help organizations meet compliance requirements for NIS2, GDPR, HIPAA, SOC2, and ISO 27001. The platform scales with organizational growth and supports BYOD environments with centralized device and access control.