Xage Secure Remote Access Description

Xage Secure Remote Access is a Zero Trust remote access solution designed for Operational Technology (OT) and Cyber Physical Systems (CPS). The product provides identity-based, fine-grained access control down to individual assets like PLCs, RTUs, and HMIs without requiring VPNs or jump servers. The solution is built on a distributed security fabric architecture that eliminates single points of failure by distributing credentials across nodes. It enforces Zero Trust principles through continuous authentication and authorization at multiple security layers, preventing lateral movement across network zones. Key capabilities include agentless, browser-based access for users, with support for native desktop applications like Studio 5000 and ROClink to connect directly to OT assets. The platform provides just-in-time access provisioning for vendors and contractors, automatically revoking credentials after task completion. Xage implements virtual airgaps by breaking and terminating remote sessions at multiple network layers, maintaining strict segmentation between IT, OT, and cloud environments. The solution includes built-in network segmentation capabilities, reducing the need for complex internal firewall configurations. Additional features include single sign-on (SSO) and multi-factor authentication (MFA) for applications and devices, encrypted file transfer with malware scanning, session shadowing for multi-user collaboration, and application isolation to restrict access to specific applications rather than entire workstations. The platform generates tamper-proof audit logs for compliance with regulations including NERC-CIP, IEC 62443, and TSA requirements. Session recording capabilities support policy-driven compliance documentation.