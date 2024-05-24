SonicWall Cloud Secure Edge: Secure Private Access Description

SonicWall Cloud Secure Edge: Secure Private Access is a cloud-native Zero Trust Network Access solution designed to replace traditional VPN infrastructure. The product provides secure remote access across on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments through a zero-trust security model. The solution offers two core ZTNA capabilities: tunnel-based ZTNA for secure network access to specific internal segments, and proxy-based ZTNA for secure access to internal HTTP applications and TCP services without network exposure. Access decisions are based on continuous verification of user identity and device health, enforcing least-privilege access principles. The platform operates through global and private edge deployments with a cloud control plane, eliminating the need for hardware management. It includes built-in two-factor authentication, intelligent routing, and real-time policy enforcement. Device posture checking and trust scoring provide continuous assessment of connection security. Integration with SonicWall Gen 7 firewalls is available through a built-in connector, enabling organizations to add ZTNA capabilities to existing firewall deployments. The product is available in Basic and Advanced tiers with per-user licensing. Advanced tier includes additional capabilities such as private resource discovery, passwordless access, service accounts, and private edge deployment options. Management is provided through SonicWall Unified Management interface, which includes AI-powered insights from SAMI (SonicWall AI for Monitoring and Insight) and access to Network Security Manager and Capture Client.