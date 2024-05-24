AWS Verified Access Logo

AWS Verified Access

AWS Verified Access is a zero trust security service that provides secure application access based on user identity and device security posture without requiring a VPN.

Zero Trust Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

AWS Verified Access Description

AWS Verified Access is a cloud security service that implements zero trust principles for secure application access without requiring a VPN. The service provides a way to establish secure connections to applications based on user identity and device security posture rather than network location. It enables organizations to enforce fine-grained access controls and security policies for their cloud-based resources. AWS Verified Access evaluates each access request against defined security policies before granting access to applications. This approach helps organizations reduce their attack surface by eliminating broad network access and implementing the principle of least privilege. The service integrates with existing identity providers and can assess device security status before allowing connections. It provides a consistent security model across cloud environments while maintaining detailed access logs for compliance and security monitoring. As part of AWS's cloud security portfolio, Verified Access helps organizations transition from traditional perimeter-based security models to a more modern zero trust architecture where trust is never assumed and must be continuously verified.

AWS Verified Access FAQ

Common questions about AWS Verified Access including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

AWS Verified Access is AWS Verified Access is a zero trust security service that provides secure application access based on user identity and device security posture without requiring a VPN. developed by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with Zero Trust, Cloud Security, Least Privilege.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

6
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
516
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
310
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
194
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
188
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox