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Zentera Zero Trust Security

by zentera

Zero Trust security platform with microsegmentation and ZTNA capabilities

Zero Trust Commercial
Hybrid|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
MicrosegmentationNetwork SegmentationZtna
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Zentera Zero Trust Security Description

Zentera Zero Trust Security is a software-defined overlay network platform that implements Zero Trust architecture across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The platform deploys without requiring changes to existing network infrastructure, using an overlay approach that sits above traditional network components. The system consists of three main components: zCenter Orchestrator for centralized policy management, zLink agents that deploy to operating systems for visibility and control, and Zero Trust Gatekeepers that deploy inline with assets that cannot accept software agents. The platform creates Virtual Chambers, which are logical security perimeters around assets that segment them from the network by filtering unauthorized packets. Zentera enforces policies at multiple layers including network, application, user, device, and data layers. The platform provides microsegmentation capabilities for both IT and OT environments, enabling granular access controls based on identity, device posture, and application context. All traffic is encrypted end-to-end using TLS 1.3 with mutual TLS authentication. The platform supports deployment across AWS, Azure, GCP, on-premises data centers, ICS/OT environments, edge locations, and third-party networks. It integrates with existing identity providers such as Active Directory, Okta, and Azure AD. The system provides secure remote access capabilities for RDP, VNC, SSH, and standard TCP/UDP applications without requiring VPN connections. Zentera offers multiple enforcement models and can be deployed incrementally, starting with single high-value applications or specific use cases such as vendor access control or legacy system protection.

Zentera Zero Trust Security FAQ

Common questions about Zentera Zero Trust Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Zentera Zero Trust Security is Zero Trust security platform with microsegmentation and ZTNA capabilities developed by zentera. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with Microsegmentation, Network Segmentation, ZTNA.

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