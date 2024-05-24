1Password Device Trust Description

1Password Device Trust is a device security verification platform that enforces device health and identity checks before granting access to applications and resources. The solution addresses the "Access-Trust Gap" by assessing device compliance and blocking unhealthy or unmanaged devices from authenticating. The platform operates across Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android devices, including BYOD and contractor-owned endpoints that fall outside traditional MDM management. It performs real-time device posture checks to verify compliance with security policies before allowing access to both SSO-protected and non-SSO applications. Device Trust includes a library of over 100 policy checks covering requirements such as software patching, disk encryption, and firewall status. Organizations can also create custom checks using the built-in check editor. When a device fails compliance checks, the system blocks access and provides users with step-by-step self-remediation instructions to resolve issues without IT intervention. The platform offers visibility into device properties through live query capabilities, API/webhooks, log pipelines, and SIEM integrations. It is available in two versions: Device Trust Core, which secures web app access via browser extension, and Device Trust Connect, which integrates with identity providers to enforce checks at SSO authentication.