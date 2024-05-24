1Password Device Trust Description
1Password Device Trust is a device security verification platform that enforces device health and identity checks before granting access to applications and resources. The solution addresses the "Access-Trust Gap" by assessing device compliance and blocking unhealthy or unmanaged devices from authenticating. The platform operates across Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android devices, including BYOD and contractor-owned endpoints that fall outside traditional MDM management. It performs real-time device posture checks to verify compliance with security policies before allowing access to both SSO-protected and non-SSO applications. Device Trust includes a library of over 100 policy checks covering requirements such as software patching, disk encryption, and firewall status. Organizations can also create custom checks using the built-in check editor. When a device fails compliance checks, the system blocks access and provides users with step-by-step self-remediation instructions to resolve issues without IT intervention. The platform offers visibility into device properties through live query capabilities, API/webhooks, log pipelines, and SIEM integrations. It is available in two versions: Device Trust Core, which secures web app access via browser extension, and Device Trust Connect, which integrates with identity providers to enforce checks at SSO authentication.
1Password Device Trust FAQ
Common questions about 1Password Device Trust including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
