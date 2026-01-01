ORDR AI Protect for Segmentation Description

ORDR AI Protect for Segmentation is a network segmentation platform that uses artificial intelligence to automate the creation, simulation, and enforcement of segmentation policies. The platform provides visibility into all network-connected devices and generates segmentation policies based on actual network traffic patterns and device behavior. The system creates device groupings based on function, risk level, location, and Active Directory attributes rather than relying solely on IP addresses and VLANs. Users can interact with the platform using natural language prompts to define policy requirements, which the AI then translates into actionable segmentation rules. The platform includes a visual matrix interface for mapping device connections, simulating policy changes before implementation, and analyzing communication paths. It supports VLAN-aware segmentation and can identify high-risk, unpatchable, or outdated devices for isolation. ORDR integrates with existing network infrastructure including network access control systems, firewalls, switches, and wireless access points to enforce policies without requiring hardware replacement. The platform is designed to support Zero Trust architectures by enabling least-privilege access controls across managed and unmanaged devices, including IoT, building management systems, and Internet of Medical Things devices. The solution provides audit-ready reporting and documentation of segmentation policies and their enforcement status across the network environment.