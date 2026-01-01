Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust Logo

Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust

Zero Trust Access Gateway providing identity-based, per-app access control

Zero Trust
Commercial
Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust Description

Array ZTAG Series is a Zero Trust Access Gateway that provides secure access to applications based on zero trust principles. The product operates on a "never trust, always verify" model and can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud. The gateway implements Single Packet Authorization (SPA) to make the infrastructure invisible to network scans and unauthorized users. It supports multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, and hardware ID validation with various AAA protocols and identity provider integrations. Device validation includes certificate-based authentication and device fingerprinting. The platform includes a policy engine that continuously evaluates user access rights based on changing risk factors. Authentication parameters can validate operating system versions, patch levels, antivirus status, port usage, IP reputation, and connection types. Application publishing operates at Layer 3, Layer 4, and Layer 7 to provide granular, per-user, per-resource access control. Client security features include clipboard access restrictions, screen sharing blocking, and controls for file uploads and downloads during sensitive sessions. The system uses TLS, IPSec, and WireGuard VPN protocols for end-to-end encryption. All access activities are logged and can be queried by date, user, application, IP address, and other parameters. Use cases include secure remote access for distributed workforces, zero trust access control for both local and remote users, and creation of security services edge architectures across geographically dispersed operations.

Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust is Zero Trust Access Gateway providing identity-based, per-app access control developed by Array Networks. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Continuous Monitoring, Device Security.

