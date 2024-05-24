Twingate Zero Trust Platform Logo

Twingate Zero Trust Platform

Zero Trust Network Access platform for remote access and identity-based control

Zero Trust Commercial
Twingate Zero Trust Platform Description

Twingate Zero Trust Platform is a Zero Trust Network Access solution that provides identity-based access control for users, services, and AI agents. The platform offers an alternative to traditional VPN solutions with direct-to-resource connectivity. The platform includes three main components: Zero Trust Network Access for remote access to office networks, cloud VPCs, and private resources; Internet Security with DNS and content filtering capabilities; and Identity Firewall for identity-aware access control across resources, databases, and applications. The solution implements device security controls that allow administrators to set specific device requirements for access. It provides least privilege access automation at the network layer with granular policy administration. The platform includes DNS filtering to detect and block malicious web threats, content filtering to block unwanted web-based content, and network intelligence through DNS log data. For Kubernetes environments, the platform supports unified identity for users and agents, dynamic enforcement of least privileged access, and session recording for auditable activity. The platform integrates with identity and security suites and provides a single policy engine for access management. The solution is cloud-agnostic and designed for distributed development teams and remote workforces. It includes an admin console for management and provides activity logging with forensic detail. The platform offers automated access controls and supports just-in-time access requests.

Twingate Zero Trust Platform FAQ

Common questions about Twingate Zero Trust Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Twingate Zero Trust Platform is Zero Trust Network Access platform for remote access and identity-based control developed by Twingate. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Content Filtering, DNS Security.

