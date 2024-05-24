GoodAccess Secure Web Gateway Description

GoodAccess Secure Web Gateway is a cloud-based security solution designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The platform provides protection against phishing, malware, botnets, and other web-based threats through its Threat Blocker feature. The solution operates by routing user traffic through cloud gateways with dedicated DNS servers, enabling real-time blocking of malicious domains and unwanted content. It utilizes threat intelligence feeds covering malicious sites, malware, spammers, and command-and-control botnets. Administrators can supplement these feeds with custom blacklists for additional control. The platform provides visibility into user attempts to access blocked or harmful sites through logging and monitoring capabilities. This enables threat isolation, incident response, and security control optimization. All web activity is protected once users connect through the gateway, regardless of their location. GoodAccess includes native applications for iOS, macOS, Android, Windows, and ChromeOS. User onboarding is handled through email invitations, with one-click app installation requiring no manual configuration. The platform supports Zero Trust Architecture implementations and has been used by organizations to meet ISO 27001 compliance requirements.