Pomerium Secure Human Access Description

Pomerium Secure Human Access is a Zero Trust access platform that provides identity-aware proxy capabilities for securing access to internal applications and services. The platform offers both clientless remote access through Pomerium Zero and self-hosted deployment options via Pomerium Enterprise. The solution implements context-aware access controls based on user identity, device posture, and other contextual factors. It supports multiple access scenarios including secure internal access, contractor access management, and time-bound access provisioning. Key capabilities include Just-In-Time (JIT) access provisioning, policy change history tracking, and native SSH access support. The platform extends beyond traditional human access to secure service-to-service communication within Kubernetes environments and internal APIs, as well as AI agent access control. Pomerium provides continuous authorization for prompts and autonomous workflows, with audit capabilities for agent actions. The platform addresses multi-tenant environments and federated access for third-party tools. The solution maintains policy-based access controls with support for scoped permissions and time-limited access grants. It includes features for controlling agentic sprawl and securing access to model endpoints in AI deployments.