Booz Allen Zero Trust Cyber Solutions Description
Booz Allen Zero Trust Cyber Solutions provides zero trust architecture implementation services for U.S. government agencies, defense organizations, intelligence communities, and critical infrastructure businesses. The offering includes zero trust maturity assessments tailored for CISA, Department of Defense, and intelligence community models across enterprise IT, operational technology, and weapon systems. The solution portfolio includes ZT Accelerator for rapid assessment and implementation using blueprints and reporting dashboards, ZT Data Exchange (ZTDX) for secure data exchange through identity, credential, and access management with attribute-based access control, ZT Edge for software-defined wide area network capabilities with Customer Edge Security Stack, and Distributed DCO Architecture for threat detection and remediation using data pipelines and streaming analytics. The services extend zero trust protection to enterprise environments, tactical edge, cloud, operational technology, and space mission systems. The approach incorporates commercial technologies in AI, software-defined networking, identity management, conditional access, cyber visibility, and analytics. Solutions are designed for hybrid and multicloud environments with redundancy capabilities. The offering includes deception technology for threat detection, automated zero trust maturity assessments, and proprietary tools developed from assessments across public and private sectors. Services address operational technology security aligned to the Purdue Enterprise Reference Architecture for industrial control system security.
