Desktop and application virtualization solution for secure remote access

Accops HyWorks Description

Accops HyWorks is a desktop virtualization solution that provides virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and application virtualization capabilities. The platform enables organizations to deliver virtual desktops and applications from cloud, on-premises, or hybrid infrastructure environments. The solution supports both Windows and Linux virtual desktops and applications, offering shared hosted desktops and dedicated virtual desktop options. It includes centralized endpoint management for controlling devices, virtual desktops, and applications from a single location. HyWorks integrates with multiple hypervisors including VMware, Nutanix AHV, Microsoft Hyper-V, Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud. The platform provides thin client management capabilities with USB and peripheral redirection support. Security features include contextual access controls based on user, device health, time, and location. The solution offers session monitoring, user activity tracking, virtual IP address assignment, peripheral control, session recording, clipboard control, and watermarking within VDI sessions. It includes secure browser isolation capabilities for both Windows and Linux environments. Administrative capabilities include profile management through roaming profiles and FSLogix, user environment management via ADMX profiles, application streaming via AppAttach, capacity planning, task scheduling, and multi-site management for disaster recovery. The platform provides self-service options for VDI deployment and performance management. HyWorks supports VM provisioning with linked clones for VMware and Hyper-V environments, dynamic power management for cloud cost optimization, and non-Active Directory environments.

Accops HyWorks is Desktop and application virtualization solution for secure remote access developed by Accops. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Hybrid Cloud, Remote Access.

