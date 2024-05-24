Zscaler Zero Trust Automation Description

Zscaler Zero Trust Automation is an API-based automation platform designed to accelerate the deployment and management of zero trust security architectures. The solution provides OneAPI, a unified API endpoint that enables automation across Zscaler products with a common versioning scheme and response format. The platform supports automated security task execution to reduce manual configuration errors and speed up threat response times. It implements OAuth 2.0 for secure API authorization with role-based access control (RBAC) at both coarse and fine-grained levels. API credentials are managed centrally, allowing automation to function with its own identity while supporting auditing, visibility, and change control. The system operates on a globally distributed gateway platform built for low latency and high availability, where API clients authenticate once and are routed to the nearest point of presence. The platform supports integration with various API clients including ticketing systems and custom applications. Use cases include automating business and change control processes, creating dashboards and widgets through analytics data retrieval, integrating with CI/CD pipelines for application development and deployment, implementing automated logging and change request reviews, and establishing automated threat response mechanisms. The solution is designed to help IT teams manage security operations more efficiently while reducing the time required for tasks such as implementing zero trust policies, rolling out new locations, and integrating acquisitions.