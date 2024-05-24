Xage ZeroTrustDataExchange Description

Xage ZeroTrustDataExchange is a platform designed to enable secure data sharing across operational technology (OT), information technology (IT), cloud environments, suppliers, and partners. The solution addresses the challenge of accessing and sharing data from siloed and isolated networks while maintaining data authenticity, integrity, and confidentiality. The platform provides granular, policy-driven access control to manage which users, devices, and applications can send, receive, or exchange data. It uses cryptographic fingerprinting with signed SHA256 hashes to ensure data integrity from source to destination across multiple hops and layers. Data is encrypted with AES-256 during transfer through IPSEC tunnels, and remains in memory without being written to storage. The solution supports bidirectional data sharing from isolated systems without requiring direct access to the underlying sensors or assets. It enables data transfer across multiple layers of isolation, from deep OT environments to enterprise and cloud systems through a multi-hop architecture. The platform includes integrity verification capabilities that allow authorized parties to confirm received data is intact and tamper-free. Xage ZeroTrustDataExchange is part of the Xage Fabric Platform and targets critical infrastructure sectors including oil and gas, manufacturing, cloud data centers, and defense industry.