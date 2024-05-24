Xage ZeroTrustDataExchange Logo

Xage ZeroTrustDataExchange

by Xage Security

Zero trust data exchange platform for secure data sharing across OT/IT/cloud.

Zero Trust Commercial
Hybrid|Mid-Market, Enterprise
Critical Infrastructure
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Xage ZeroTrustDataExchange Description

Xage ZeroTrustDataExchange is a platform designed to enable secure data sharing across operational technology (OT), information technology (IT), cloud environments, suppliers, and partners. The solution addresses the challenge of accessing and sharing data from siloed and isolated networks while maintaining data authenticity, integrity, and confidentiality. The platform provides granular, policy-driven access control to manage which users, devices, and applications can send, receive, or exchange data. It uses cryptographic fingerprinting with signed SHA256 hashes to ensure data integrity from source to destination across multiple hops and layers. Data is encrypted with AES-256 during transfer through IPSEC tunnels, and remains in memory without being written to storage. The solution supports bidirectional data sharing from isolated systems without requiring direct access to the underlying sensors or assets. It enables data transfer across multiple layers of isolation, from deep OT environments to enterprise and cloud systems through a multi-hop architecture. The platform includes integrity verification capabilities that allow authorized parties to confirm received data is intact and tamper-free. Xage ZeroTrustDataExchange is part of the Xage Fabric Platform and targets critical infrastructure sectors including oil and gas, manufacturing, cloud data centers, and defense industry.

Xage ZeroTrustDataExchange FAQ

Common questions about Xage ZeroTrustDataExchange including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Xage ZeroTrustDataExchange is Zero trust data exchange platform for secure data sharing across OT/IT/cloud. developed by Xage Security. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with Critical Infrastructure.

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