Illumio Insights Description

Illumio Insights is a zero trust segmentation solution that provides breach containment capabilities. The platform uses AI-powered technology to help security teams manage and contain potential breaches across their infrastructure. The product offers visibility and control over network traffic flows to implement microsegmentation policies. This approach limits lateral movement of threats within networks by creating granular security boundaries between workloads, applications, and devices. Illumio Insights is designed to help organizations implement zero trust architecture principles by enforcing least-privilege access controls and reducing the attack surface. The solution provides analytics and insights into network communications to identify risks and enforce segmentation policies. The platform is available in a free trial version called "Illumio Insights free" that allows teams to evaluate the breach containment capabilities. The solution aims to help security teams do more with less by automating aspects of network segmentation and threat containment.