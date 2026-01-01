ORDR AI Protect Platform Logo

ORDR AI Protect Platform

AI-powered network segmentation platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT environments

Zero Trust
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

ORDR AI Protect Platform Description

ORDR AI Protect Platform is a network segmentation solution that uses artificial intelligence to discover, classify, and secure connected devices across IoT, OT, and IoMT environments. The platform employs AI trained on over 100 million devices to automatically identify assets through SNMP, deep packet inspection, and API integrations. The platform provides automated device grouping based on function, behavior, VLAN assignment, and risk level. It generates a pre-built enforcement matrix that visualizes network flows and connections in real-time, enabling administrators to understand device relationships and communication patterns. ORDR automatically creates least-privilege policies from live traffic analysis and device behavior, compressing and customizing them for specific infrastructure requirements. The platform includes policy simulation capabilities that allow testing enforcement rules before deployment to prevent network disruptions. The solution identifies security gaps, unmanaged devices, and missing controls through integrated dashboards. It performs vulnerability assessment with contextual risk ranking and maps vulnerabilities to enforcement policies. Integration with ticketing systems enables automated workflow management. ORDR supports compliance reporting for frameworks including NIST, CIS Controls, CMMC, Cyber Essentials, and NHS DSP. The platform integrates with existing network infrastructure including firewalls, network access control systems, switches, and wireless controllers to enforce segmentation policies without requiring hardware replacement. The solution is designed for environments where traditional patching is not feasible, providing containment and isolation capabilities for high-risk devices while maintaining operational continuity.

ORDR AI Protect Platform FAQ

Common questions about ORDR AI Protect Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

ORDR AI Protect Platform is AI-powered network segmentation platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT environments developed by ORDR. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with AI, Asset Discovery, Automation.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →