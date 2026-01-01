ORDR AI Protect Platform Description

ORDR AI Protect Platform is a network segmentation solution that uses artificial intelligence to discover, classify, and secure connected devices across IoT, OT, and IoMT environments. The platform employs AI trained on over 100 million devices to automatically identify assets through SNMP, deep packet inspection, and API integrations. The platform provides automated device grouping based on function, behavior, VLAN assignment, and risk level. It generates a pre-built enforcement matrix that visualizes network flows and connections in real-time, enabling administrators to understand device relationships and communication patterns. ORDR automatically creates least-privilege policies from live traffic analysis and device behavior, compressing and customizing them for specific infrastructure requirements. The platform includes policy simulation capabilities that allow testing enforcement rules before deployment to prevent network disruptions. The solution identifies security gaps, unmanaged devices, and missing controls through integrated dashboards. It performs vulnerability assessment with contextual risk ranking and maps vulnerabilities to enforcement policies. Integration with ticketing systems enables automated workflow management. ORDR supports compliance reporting for frameworks including NIST, CIS Controls, CMMC, Cyber Essentials, and NHS DSP. The platform integrates with existing network infrastructure including firewalls, network access control systems, switches, and wireless controllers to enforce segmentation policies without requiring hardware replacement. The solution is designed for environments where traditional patching is not feasible, providing containment and isolation capabilities for high-risk devices while maintaining operational continuity.