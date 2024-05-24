SecureW2 Certificate-Based ZTNA Description

SecureW2 Certificate-Based ZTNA is a zero trust network access solution that uses X.509 certificates and dynamic public key infrastructure to control access based on real-time context signals. The platform integrates with existing identity providers, mobile device management systems, and endpoint detection and response tools to make continuous trust decisions. The system issues certificates with attributes that reflect live context from connected security tools. Certificate scope and lifetime adjust automatically based on device posture, user identity, network location, and threat intelligence. Access decisions are made using signals from the customer's existing security stack rather than relying on single-vendor attestation. The platform includes a policy engine that allows organizations to define custom access rules based on multiple signal combinations. Certificates can be scoped with different lifetimes and access levels depending on risk context. For example, managed devices on corporate networks receive longer-lived certificates with full access, while unmanaged devices on public networks receive short-lived certificates with restricted scope. The solution integrates with VPN and SASE infrastructure to add certificate-based authentication. It replaces password-based VPN access with device-bound certificates and validates device compliance through cryptographic proof rather than agent-based checks. The platform includes adaptive defense capabilities that can revoke or quarantine access instantly when security signals change. The JoinNow Platform includes Dynamic PKI and Cloud RADIUS components that handle certificate issuance, policy enforcement, and continuous monitoring across network infrastructure, applications, and workloads.