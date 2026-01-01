CompanyName Microsegmentation
Microsegmentation service for zero-trust network isolation and containment
CompanyName Microsegmentation
Microsegmentation service for zero-trust network isolation and containment
CompanyName Microsegmentation Description
CompanyName Microsegmentation is a cloud-based service that implements microsegmentation to restrict visibility of sensitive systems and information based on security policies. The service operates on a zero-trust model, applying policies at the application level to prevent lateral movement of threats within networks. The solution isolates compromised workstations and contains malicious activity by preventing infections and breaches from spreading across the network. It enforces segmentation between VM instances, cloud workloads, non-cloud resources, and user endpoints, independent of the underlying physical network architecture. The service addresses ransomware, worms, and automated attacks that spread from breach points across entire domains. It provides an alternative to traditional network segmentation methods such as internal firewalls and VLANs, which require extensive network redesign and configuration changes. Organizations can establish granular security policies applied to data center applications down to the workload and user level through endpoint control capabilities. The microsegmentation approach limits access between VM instances and enforces segmentation across hybrid environments without requiring changes to existing network architecture.
CompanyName Microsegmentation FAQ
Common questions about CompanyName Microsegmentation including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
CompanyName Microsegmentation is Microsegmentation service for zero-trust network isolation and containment developed by CyberMaxx. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Cloud Security, Endpoint Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership