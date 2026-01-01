CompanyName Microsegmentation Description

CompanyName Microsegmentation is a cloud-based service that implements microsegmentation to restrict visibility of sensitive systems and information based on security policies. The service operates on a zero-trust model, applying policies at the application level to prevent lateral movement of threats within networks. The solution isolates compromised workstations and contains malicious activity by preventing infections and breaches from spreading across the network. It enforces segmentation between VM instances, cloud workloads, non-cloud resources, and user endpoints, independent of the underlying physical network architecture. The service addresses ransomware, worms, and automated attacks that spread from breach points across entire domains. It provides an alternative to traditional network segmentation methods such as internal firewalls and VLANs, which require extensive network redesign and configuration changes. Organizations can establish granular security policies applied to data center applications down to the workload and user level through endpoint control capabilities. The microsegmentation approach limits access between VM instances and enforces segmentation across hybrid environments without requiring changes to existing network architecture.