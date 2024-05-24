GoodAccess Zero Trust Network Access Description

GoodAccess Zero Trust Network Access is a cloud-based network security solution designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The platform creates a virtual network connecting users, networks, clouds, and on-premises resources through encrypted tunnels. The solution implements identity-based access controls with network segmentation capabilities. Users can define granular permissions through virtual access cards that determine which systems each user can access based on least-privilege principles. The platform supports cloud and branch connectors using IPsec, IKEv2, or OpenVPN protocols to connect data centers, private LANs, and cloud environments. Authentication features include multi-factor authentication at the network layer and single sign-on integration. The platform includes SCIM support for automated access provisioning. Activity logging provides visibility into gateway access points for monitoring user connections. Security features include Threat Blocker, which prevents access to malicious websites using threat intelligence feeds and DNS blacklists. DNS filtering capabilities allow administrators to control access to sites and applications. Traffic encryption protects data in transit across the virtual network. The platform operates through a web-based management interface and provides client applications for endpoint connectivity. The solution is delivered as a fully cloud-hosted service without requiring on-premises infrastructure.