Seqrite ZTNA is a cloud-delivered Zero Trust Network Access solution that provides secure access to enterprise applications for hybrid workforces. The platform operates on a "never trust, always verify" model, replacing traditional VPN infrastructure with application-centric access controls. The solution supports both agent-based and agentless connectivity options, enabling access to web applications, remote services (RDP, SSH, VNC), thick client applications like SAP, and VoIP services. It performs real-time device posture assessments and binds user identities to specific devices to verify compliance before granting access. Access policies are enforced through tag-based configurations using user and application attributes. The platform includes built-in security capabilities such as a Web Application Firewall (WAF), layer-7 firewall, and DDoS protection. It provides centralized visibility into connection flows, user behavior, and application access across the IT environment. The solution implements least-privilege access principles, granting users task-specific permissions rather than broad network access. It includes management features for domains, certificates, and identity providers, along with local user management supporting passwordless OTP-based authentication. Audit trails track user activity for compliance and accountability purposes. The platform is designed for scalability in cloud and hybrid environments, eliminating single points of failure through distributed cloud architecture.

