Mesh Platform Logo

Mesh Platform

by Mesh Security

Unified Zero Trust platform for enterprise security visibility and control

Security Operations Commercial
Cloud|Mid-Market, Enterprise
Visibility
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Security Operations4 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

Mesh Platform Description

Mesh Platform is a security solution that enables enterprises to implement a unified Zero Trust architecture across their infrastructure. The platform addresses fragmented security by providing centralized visibility and control across cloud, SaaS, and CI/CD environments. The platform connects to enterprise environments in approximately 5 minutes and provides real-time visibility into security posture. It delivers full-context security information across distributed infrastructure, allowing organizations to measure and manage their security posture at scale. Mesh Platform targets midmarket to Fortune 500 companies, offering capabilities designed to help organizations scale their security operations without added complexity. The solution provides automation features to streamline security operations and enable seamless management of Zero Trust implementations across enterprise-wide deployments. The platform is designed to unify security operations across multiple environments including cloud infrastructure, SaaS applications, and continuous integration/continuous deployment pipelines. It provides security teams with the tools needed to maintain visibility and control as organizations grow and their infrastructure becomes more complex.

Mesh Platform FAQ

Common questions about Mesh Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Mesh Platform is Unified Zero Trust platform for enterprise security visibility and control developed by Mesh Security. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Visibility.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

H3C U-Center Unified O&M Cloud Logo
H3C U-Center Unified O&M Cloud

Unified O&M cloud platform for network and IT infrastructure management

0
DuskRise Security Dashboard Logo
DuskRise Security Dashboard

Security dashboard for remote network visibility and policy enforcement

0
Faddom Flawless SecOps Powered by AI Logo
Faddom Flawless SecOps Powered by AI

AI-powered infrastructure visibility platform for SecOps and IT teams

0
Vega Security Analytics Mesh Platform Logo
Vega Security Analytics Mesh Platform

Federated security analytics mesh for unified detection across SIEMs & data lakes.

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox