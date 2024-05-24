Mesh Platform Description

Mesh Platform is a security solution that enables enterprises to implement a unified Zero Trust architecture across their infrastructure. The platform addresses fragmented security by providing centralized visibility and control across cloud, SaaS, and CI/CD environments. The platform connects to enterprise environments in approximately 5 minutes and provides real-time visibility into security posture. It delivers full-context security information across distributed infrastructure, allowing organizations to measure and manage their security posture at scale. Mesh Platform targets midmarket to Fortune 500 companies, offering capabilities designed to help organizations scale their security operations without added complexity. The solution provides automation features to streamline security operations and enable seamless management of Zero Trust implementations across enterprise-wide deployments. The platform is designed to unify security operations across multiple environments including cloud infrastructure, SaaS applications, and continuous integration/continuous deployment pipelines. It provides security teams with the tools needed to maintain visibility and control as organizations grow and their infrastructure becomes more complex.