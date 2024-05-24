Mesh Platform
Unified Zero Trust platform for enterprise security visibility and control
Mesh Platform
Unified Zero Trust platform for enterprise security visibility and control
Mesh Platform Description
Mesh Platform is a security solution that enables enterprises to implement a unified Zero Trust architecture across their infrastructure. The platform addresses fragmented security by providing centralized visibility and control across cloud, SaaS, and CI/CD environments. The platform connects to enterprise environments in approximately 5 minutes and provides real-time visibility into security posture. It delivers full-context security information across distributed infrastructure, allowing organizations to measure and manage their security posture at scale. Mesh Platform targets midmarket to Fortune 500 companies, offering capabilities designed to help organizations scale their security operations without added complexity. The solution provides automation features to streamline security operations and enable seamless management of Zero Trust implementations across enterprise-wide deployments. The platform is designed to unify security operations across multiple environments including cloud infrastructure, SaaS applications, and continuous integration/continuous deployment pipelines. It provides security teams with the tools needed to maintain visibility and control as organizations grow and their infrastructure becomes more complex.
Mesh Platform FAQ
Common questions about Mesh Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Mesh Platform is Unified Zero Trust platform for enterprise security visibility and control developed by Mesh Security. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Visibility.
ALTERNATIVES
Unified O&M cloud platform for network and IT infrastructure management
Security dashboard for remote network visibility and policy enforcement
AI-powered infrastructure visibility platform for SecOps and IT teams
Federated security analytics mesh for unified detection across SIEMs & data lakes.
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