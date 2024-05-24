Pomerium Enterprise Description

Pomerium Enterprise is a self-hosted Zero Trust Network Access solution that provides identity-aware access control for internal applications, services, and infrastructure. The platform operates as an identity-aware proxy that enforces context-based access policies for human users, service-to-service communication, and AI agents. The product supports multiple access scenarios including secure internal access, contractor access management, and time-bound access controls. It implements Just-In-Time (JIT) access provisioning and maintains policy change history for audit purposes. The platform provides native SSH access capabilities without requiring client software installation. For service access, Pomerium Enterprise secures Kubernetes environments, internal APIs, and multi-tenant deployments. It enables federated access for third-party tools while maintaining identity-based authorization. The platform extends Zero Trust principles to AI agents and autonomous workflows, providing continuous authorization for prompts and agent actions. It includes audit capabilities for agent activities and controls for managing agentic sprawl across model endpoints. Pomerium Enterprise is designed for organizations requiring scalable, self-hosted secure access infrastructure with policy-based controls. The solution integrates with existing identity providers and supports deployment across various infrastructure environments.