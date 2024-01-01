Comprehensive endpoint protection solution providing advanced threat detection, proactive defense, and efficient management.
Osquery is an open-source tool that allows you to monitor your macOS hosts by providing detailed insights into system activity and security events. With Osquery, you can easily query your devices using SQL to gain visibility and detect potential security issues.
YARA-Endpoint is a client-server architecture tool that can be used for endpoint protection and incident response.
A static analysis framework for extracting key characteristics from various file formats
Webroot Endpoint Protection provides advanced cloud-based protection against malicious files, scripts, exploits, and URLs to keep businesses safe from cyberattacks.
Sophos Intercept X Endpoint is a comprehensive endpoint security solution that provides unparalleled protection against advanced attacks, ransomware, and data loss.
Advanced malware scanning and removal tool that detects and removes various types of malware and offers additional protection with HitmanPro.Alert.