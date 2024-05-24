Loading...
AI-powered threat detection and recovery for backup data and snapshots
Cloud-native platform for data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery
Backs up 13 critical Microsoft Entra ID components beyond user identity data.
Cloud-based backup and recovery for endpoints, servers, and SaaS platforms
Cyber vault solution with immutable backups and air-gapped isolation
Enterprise backup and recovery platform for on-prem, cloud, and SaaS workloads
AI-powered search and analysis tool for enterprise backup data
Email archiving solution with automated backup and compliance features
Cloud backup and recovery solution for Microsoft 365 applications and data.
Immutable backup and recovery solution for Microsoft Entra ID (Azure AD)
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
Platform for managing, protecting & governing digital workplace assets
Centralized control plane for data protection across multi-cloud environments
Scalable backup & recovery solution for multi-petabyte workloads & datasets
Integrated backup & recovery platform with scale-out storage for hybrid cloud
Edge data protection solution with autonomous backup and immutable storage
Air-gapped, immutable cloud backup storage for ransomware protection
Distributed storage solution for data backup (EOA announced, EOL 2026)
Cloud-based file, object, and archive management with compliance capabilities
Cloud-based backup, recovery, and cyber resilience platform for hybrid envs
Enterprise backup and recovery solution for Kubernetes workloads and data
Cloud-based backup and recovery solution for Microsoft 365 workloads
Cloud-based backup and recovery solution for Salesforce environments
Database backup and recovery platform for AI, cloud, and on-premises databases
Endpoint backup and recovery solution for laptops and desktops
FedRAMP High authorized backup, recovery & DR solution for government entities
Cloud-native VM backup and recovery platform for hybrid cloud environments
Cloud storage solution for enterprise data backup, archival, and file transfer
Managed backup and disaster recovery service with cloud and local storage
Cloud-based data vault for cyber resilience and recovery operations
Backup appliances integrated with NetBackup software for enterprise data protection
Cloud-based backup service for SaaS, cloud-native, and on-prem data sources
Enterprise backup & recovery platform for hybrid cloud environments
Orchestrates disaster and cyber recovery workflows using automated blueprints.
Backup and recovery solution for Microsoft Entra ID configurations and data
Ransomware-resistant backup and recovery solution for Microsoft 365 data
Cyber-resilient storage solution for data protection and backup
Cloud-based cyber-resilient storage solution for data backup and recovery
Small business backup appliance with local and cloud backup capabilities
Cloud-based enterprise data backup and recovery with encryption and security
Managed cloud backup service for VMs, files, and databases with encryption
Ransomware protection and backup solution for data recovery
AI-driven ransomware detection for backup data integrity and recovery
AI-powered ransomware detection and data corruption recovery solution
Ransomware detection & recovery for IBM FlashSystem storage snapshots
Ransomware detection & snapshot verification for Infinidat storage systems
Data backup and recovery service for business continuity and data protection
Cloud-based endpoint backup solution with automated data protection and recovery
Enterprise backup & recovery platform for endpoints, servers, M365 & Google.
Enterprise backup and recovery platform for endpoints, servers, and SaaS apps
Ransomware recovery solution with simplified restoration capabilities
Ransomware data recovery solution with AI-based threat detection and backup.
All-in-one backup appliance with hardware & software for BCDR
Enterprise backup and disaster recovery solution for physical, virtual, and SaaS
MSP-focused backup and disaster recovery platform with pay-as-you-go model
BCDR solution with direct-to-cloud and appliance-based deployment options
Hardware-free BCDR solution backing up to cloud without local appliances
Cloud backup and recovery for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace data
Secure file sync, share, and backup solution for endpoint devices and cloud files
Cloud-to-cloud backup for SaaS platforms like M365, Google, Salesforce
Enterprise backup and recovery solution for cloud, server, and endpoint data
Server backup and recovery solution for physical, virtual, and cloud systems
Automated backup solution for Windows and macOS endpoint devices
Managed backup and disaster recovery service with ransomware protection
Backup solution for Amazon S3 cloud storage data protection and recovery
Backup solution for Microsoft Azure cloud data with local storage control
Backup solution for Google Workspace data including Gmail, Drive, and Chat
Bundle combining MDR and backup services for ransomware protection
SaaS ransomware detection and automated recovery for Google Workspace & M365
Captures ransomware encryption keys to enable decryption without paying ransom
Cloud backup solution for Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure AD) data
AI-powered data recovery service
Physical air-gapped recovery device for restoring critical systems post-breach
Hosted and redundant managed backup service by ACG Cybersecurity.
Automated cloud DR platform for AWS and Azure with failover orchestration.
Managed BaaS/DRaaS with Veeam integration, failover, and data loss warranty.
Managed cloud file sync, backup & sharing with AES-256 encryption.
Managed onsite + cloud backup & DR service for physical and virtual systems.
Managed backup, DR & business continuity services for physical/virtual envs.
Managed backup & disaster recovery service using Veeam Cloud Connect.
Cloud-to-cloud backup for Google Workspace & Microsoft 365 w/ malware scanning.
Managed offsite data backup & recovery service for business continuity.
Upcoming integration connecting Nutanix Files to Calamu's cyber-resilient Data Harbor.
SaaS cyber vaulting solution protecting backup data from ransomware.
Breach-proof, fragmented backup storage layer for Veeam using multi-cloud redundancy.
Secure storage solution designed to protect Veeam backup environments.
Cloud-based BaaS offering automated, encrypted offsite data backup.
Cloud-to-cloud backup & restore for Microsoft 365 apps, powered by Datto.
Cloud-based DRaaS offering fast recovery with defined RTO and RPO targets.
Automates email mailbox migration between platforms like Exchange, Gmail & M365.
Encrypted cloud storage, backup, and file sharing platform.
Centralized cloud portal for managing enterprise file services & storage.
Enterprise cloud file sync and access solution with centralized management.
Cloud-based enterprise file services platform for hybrid and distributed environments.
Enterprise distributed file services platform for hybrid & multi-cloud environments.
Multi-cloud file services platform for enterprise data management across clouds.
Hybrid cloud file storage & data management platform for enterprises.
Ransomware detection and recovery solution for enterprise file storage.
Edge file services appliance for branch offices with cloud storage integration.
Managed online backup service with encryption, CDP, and MSP white-label support.
Hybrid BDR solution with continuous backups & near-instant server recovery.
Cloud backup solution for Gmail, Drive, Contacts & Calendar in Google Workspace.
Cloud IT, VoIP, and hosted comms solutions for businesses.
Validates cloud backups for ransomware and corruption across AWS and Azure.
Managed cloud services: IaaS, BaaS, DRaaS, and secure hosting.
USB device combining malware removal and local file backup for PCs.
24x7 managed backup monitoring, DR, and restore validation service.
Managed backup, disaster recovery, and storage protection service for enterprises.
Cloud file sync, backup, and antivirus/ransomware protection platform.
Managed BaaS with 24/7 monitoring, immutability, and hybrid cloud support.
Cloud-to-cloud backup for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace via Datto.
Managed BaaS with instant virtualization, daily verification & AES-256 encryption.
Managed BCDR service with image snapshots, virtualization & 24/7 monitoring for SMBs.
Zero-knowledge encrypted cloud storage with sync, sharing & backup.
G-Suite compliance archiving, eDiscovery, backup & ransomware recovery.
File archiving platform for compliance, eDiscovery, and ransomware recovery.
O365 compliance archiving, eDiscovery, backup & email security platform.
Migrates data to SharePoint from older versions, file servers, and Exchange.
BaaS solution for unstructured data across on-prem file servers & cloud object storage.
Managed immutable cloud storage for backup data on Azure and OCI.
Cloud-based SaaS endpoint backup & recovery for laptops and desktops.
SaaS data archive for cost-optimized, compliance-ready file & object storage.
SaaS backup & recovery solution for Salesforce data and sandbox envs.
SaaS backup & recovery for Microsoft 365 apps with eDiscovery support.
SaaS backup & recovery for Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM data.
Managed cloud BaaS with monitoring, reporting & recovery across 3 service tiers.
Cloud-based DRaaS offering rapid app & data recovery after outages or attacks.
Managed BaaS suite with file, image, and cloud backup for SMBs.
Managed offsite backup & DR service with 15-min backup intervals.
Cloud-based DR service with real-time replication and rapid restoration.
Enterprise data storage platform with hybrid cloud mgmt & data services.
Secure Salesforce data replication to cloud storage for AI/BI analytics.
Enterprise Salesforce backup & restore with incremental backups and compliance support.
Salesforce data backup & restore with daily backups and activity analytics.
Managed cloud backup service for local, M365, and Azure data.
Managed backup, DR, and 24/7 monitoring service for business continuity.
Centralized backup monitoring platform for MSPs across all client environments.
Managed BCDR services covering backup, recovery, and continuity planning.
Cloud-based DRaaS for SMEs covering IT infra, data, apps & workplaces.
Backup & recovery for Kubernetes and OpenStack VMs and containers.
Managed disaster recovery, cloud backup, and data protection services.
Norwegian provider of domain registration, web hosting, and email services.
Scalable, cost-effective application recovery to AWS.
