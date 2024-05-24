Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure Description

Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure is a backup solution designed to protect data stored on Microsoft Azure cloud services. The product addresses the limitation that Microsoft Azure's native backups are primarily for system recovery and not accessible to end users, with deleted files only retained in the recycle bin for 30 days. The solution provides backup capabilities for Microsoft Azure data with protection against human error, data corruption, disgruntled employees, data synchronization errors, malware, ransomware, and hackers. It enables organizations to maintain control and ownership of their cloud data through backups to local storage destinations. The product implements the 3-2-1 backup rule by supporting multiple storage destinations. It includes data deduplication and compression technology to reduce storage costs and network utilization. The solution offers unlimited data retention periods beyond the standard 30-day limitation. Ahsay Backup Microsoft Azure supports various cloud storage services as backup destinations and provides mobile applications for both Android and iOS devices. The solution is available as a managed service (AMBaaS) with automatic software updates and online support included.