Cohesity NetBackup Appliances Description

Cohesity NetBackup Appliances are backup appliances integrated with NetBackup software designed for enterprise data protection. The appliances provide on-premises deployment options with scalable architectures ranging from 10TB to over 2PB capacity. The product includes multi-layer security architecture to protect against cyber attacks and supports deployment of Isolated Recovery Environment (IRE) for recovery operations. The appliances receive security updates with each software release to address emerging threats. The solution offers automated management capabilities and includes Netinsights Console with AI/ML monitoring for infrastructure optimization. The appliances are designed as turnkey integrated solutions to reduce deployment complexity. The product supports protection for over 800 different workloads and can scale from department-level to data center and hybrid cloud environments. The appliances are available in multiple models including NetBackup Flex Appliances, NetBackup Flex Scale Appliances, and NetBackup Access Appliances, each designed for different use cases ranging from departmental protection to long-term data retention. The solution provides centralized management capabilities and is designed to adapt to varying performance, capacity, and usage requirements as organizations evolve.