Intelecis Data Backup and Recovery Description

Intelecis Data Backup and Recovery is a service offered by Intelecis, a managed IT services provider. The service focuses on protecting business data through backup solutions and providing recovery capabilities in case of data loss incidents. The service is part of Intelecis's broader IT services portfolio, which includes managed IT services, cybersecurity, and compliance management. The backup and recovery offering is designed to support business continuity planning and help organizations maintain access to critical data. Intelecis serves multiple industries including healthcare, hospitality, accounting, law firms, manufacturing, education, finance, engineering, and construction. The company operates across various locations in California including Los Angeles, Fullerton, Long Beach, Irvine, Riverside, San Diego, Corona, Brea, Santa Ana, Anaheim, Ontario, and Rancho Cucamonga. The service is delivered as part of their managed services approach, which includes IT support and help desk capabilities. The backup and recovery solution integrates with their broader security and compliance services, including NIST compliance, CMMC compliance, and IT risk and compliance management offerings.