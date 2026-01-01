Commvault Distributed Storage Logo

Commvault Distributed Storage Description

Commvault Distributed Storage is a distributed storage solution designed for data backup and protection. The product has reached End of Availability (EOA) as of August 31st, 2023, meaning it is no longer available for purchase. Commvault will continue to provide support for existing customers through March 31st, 2026, which marks the End of General Support date. The product is being phased out in favor of Commvault's HyperScale X platform. Customers currently using Distributed Storage are encouraged to migrate to HyperScale X for continued distributed storage capabilities. Documentation is available for customers who need information about the deprecation and migration process. As a distributed storage system, the product was designed to provide scalable storage infrastructure for backup and data protection operations within the Commvault platform ecosystem. The solution operated as part of Commvault's broader data management and protection capabilities.

Commvault Distributed Storage FAQ

Common questions about Commvault Distributed Storage including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Commvault Distributed Storage is Distributed storage solution for data backup (EOA announced, EOL 2026) developed by Commvault. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Backup, Data Protection, Enterprise.

