Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 Description

Ahsay Backup Amazon S3 is a backup solution designed to protect data stored in Amazon S3 cloud storage. The product addresses the limitation that Amazon S3 does not provide user-level data backup, relying only on a recycle bin with limited retention time. Once files are removed from the recycle bin, they are permanently deleted. The solution protects against multiple threats including data synchronization errors, data corruption, disgruntled employees, human error, malware, ransomware, and hackers. It provides users with full ownership and control of their cloud data, ensuring 24x7 access to critical business data. The backup solution implements the 3-2-1 backup rule by backing up Amazon S3 data to multiple storage destinations. It includes data protection technologies such as immutable backups, AES 256-bit data encryption, two-factor authentication, and restore drill capabilities. The product uses data deduplication and compression technology to reduce backup data storage requirements and associated costs. This also reduces network utilization and improves backup and restore performance. The solution is available as a managed backup-as-a-service (AMBaaS) offering with automatic software updates included.