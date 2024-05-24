Axcient x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud Logo

Axcient x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud

by Axcient

Hardware-free BCDR solution backing up to cloud without local appliances

Data Protection Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Ransomware PreventionAzure
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Axcient x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud Description

x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud is a business continuity and disaster recovery solution that operates without requiring local appliances. The product backs up data directly to the cloud, eliminating the need for on-site hardware deployment. The solution uses chain-free backup technology that allows backups to proceed without server reboots or deactivating existing backup products. It can be deployed silently through RMM tools and runs in parallel with existing backup systems during migration. The product supports multiple use cases including endpoint backup for remote employees, server backup without appliances, and protection for workloads in public clouds like Microsoft Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud. It protects both Windows and Linux servers, desktops, and laptops. Key capabilities include AutoVerify for backup validation, Virtual Office for management and reporting, and AirGap technology for protection against accidental or malicious backup deletion. The Local Cache feature enables faster file restoration and bare-metal recovery without downloading from the cloud, using any local storage device. Geo+ provides geo-redundant backups by replicating data between geographically separate Axcient data centers within their cloud infrastructure. The solution includes encryption for data protection and offers automatic upgrades without requiring system reboots.

Axcient x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud FAQ

Common questions about Axcient x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Axcient x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud is Hardware-free BCDR solution backing up to cloud without local appliances developed by Axcient. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Ransomware Prevention, Azure.

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