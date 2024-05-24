Axcient x360Cloud Description
Axcient x360Cloud is a backup and disaster recovery solution for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace applications. The product automatically backs up data from Exchange Online, OneDrive, SharePoint, Teams, Gmail, Calendar, Contacts, Drives, Sites, and Shared Drives to the encrypted Axcient Cloud infrastructure. The solution provides backup capabilities with multiple backups per day and includes monitoring and verification features. Data is stored with 128-bit SSL encryption in transit and 256-bit AES encryption at rest. The platform offers 99.999% durability and 99.999% availability with a 99.99% backup SLA. x360Cloud includes SmartSearch functionality for full-text searches across backed up data, including email attachments. The search capability can query over 100 million objects with filtering options for granular and macro-level restores. Restores are non-destructive and do not overwrite existing data. The product incorporates AirGap technology to prevent malicious or accidental data deletion, including ransomware protection. This feature separates backup requests from backup execution and uses honeypots, human factor controls, two-factor authorization, and time gaps between deletion requests and execution. Additional capabilities include PST export for Microsoft 365 mailbox data, pooled storage with flat fee pricing, automated retention for deactivated accounts, and immutable audit logs. The solution is SOC 2 certified and supports HIPAA and GDPR compliance requirements. Setup time is approximately 10 minutes with automated discovery and onboarding.
Axcient x360Cloud FAQ
Common questions about Axcient x360Cloud including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Axcient x360Cloud is Cloud backup and recovery for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace data developed by Axcient. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Ransomware Prevention, Microsoft 365.
ALTERNATIVES
Cloud-based backup and recovery solution for Microsoft 365 workloads
Enterprise backup and recovery platform for endpoints, servers, and SaaS apps
All-in-one backup appliance with hardware & software for BCDR
Cloud backup solution for Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure AD) data
Managed disaster recovery, cloud backup, and data protection services.
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