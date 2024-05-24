Axcient x360Cloud Description

Axcient x360Cloud is a backup and disaster recovery solution for Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace applications. The product automatically backs up data from Exchange Online, OneDrive, SharePoint, Teams, Gmail, Calendar, Contacts, Drives, Sites, and Shared Drives to the encrypted Axcient Cloud infrastructure. The solution provides backup capabilities with multiple backups per day and includes monitoring and verification features. Data is stored with 128-bit SSL encryption in transit and 256-bit AES encryption at rest. The platform offers 99.999% durability and 99.999% availability with a 99.99% backup SLA. x360Cloud includes SmartSearch functionality for full-text searches across backed up data, including email attachments. The search capability can query over 100 million objects with filtering options for granular and macro-level restores. Restores are non-destructive and do not overwrite existing data. The product incorporates AirGap technology to prevent malicious or accidental data deletion, including ransomware protection. This feature separates backup requests from backup execution and uses honeypots, human factor controls, two-factor authorization, and time gaps between deletion requests and execution. Additional capabilities include PST export for Microsoft 365 mailbox data, pooled storage with flat fee pricing, automated retention for deactivated accounts, and immutable audit logs. The solution is SOC 2 certified and supports HIPAA and GDPR compliance requirements. Setup time is approximately 10 minutes with automated discovery and onboarding.