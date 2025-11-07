TitanHQ Entra ID Backup Logo

TitanHQ Entra ID Backup

Immutable backup and recovery solution for Microsoft Entra ID (Azure AD)

TitanHQ Entra ID Backup Description

TitanHQ Entra ID Backup provides backup and recovery capabilities for Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure AD). The solution creates immutable, ransomware-resistant backups of identity and access management configurations. The product backs up users, groups, roles, role assignments, administrative units, conditional access policies, and Intune device compliance settings across Windows 10+, macOS, iOS, Android, and AOSP Device Owner platforms. Backups are stored off-site with AES256 end-to-end encryption. The solution offers unlimited retention periods, contrasting with Microsoft's standard 30-day retention. Recovery operations support granular restoration of individual user accounts, specific permissions, or entire configurations. Built-in change tracking monitors configuration changes over time to identify misconfigurations, insider threats, and administrative errors. The platform includes automated backup functionality that captures new users, groups, roles, and policies without manual intervention. Deployment is designed for managed service providers with multi-tenant support and no egress fees for large-scale recoveries or migrations. Compliance certifications include ISO 27001, HIPAA, GDPR, and SOC2. The solution integrates with existing Microsoft infrastructure including Microsoft 365, Azure Blob Storage, and Azure Virtual Machines.

