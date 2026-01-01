Commvault Endpoint Backup and Recovery Description

Commvault Endpoint Backup and Recovery is a data protection solution designed to secure endpoint devices including laptops and desktops for hybrid and remote workforces. The product provides automated backup capabilities with extended retention periods and eDiscovery search functionality. The solution operates as a SaaS offering with remote management capabilities and includes automated silent backups that run without impacting user productivity. It implements source-side deduplication and incremental forever backup methodology to minimize network usage and bandwidth consumption. Security features include immutable backups, advanced encryption, and zero-trust access controls. The product provides geo-location capabilities for laptops and remote wipe functionality for missing or compromised devices. Recovery options include point-in-time restores, item-level recovery, cross-OS restoration, and user self-service restore capabilities. The solution offers unlimited cloud storage with multiple restore options for data recovery scenarios. The platform includes centralized management for IT administrators with anytime access across all endpoint data. It provides protection against user deletion, data corruption, and ransomware attacks. Compliance features include eDiscovery capabilities to locate and preserve data for regulatory requirements. The solution is delivered through a cloud-based architecture with frictionless deployment and maintenance processes.