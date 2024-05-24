Druva Enterprise Data Protection Description

Druva Enterprise Data Protection is a cloud-based backup and data recovery solution built on Amazon Web Services infrastructure. The platform provides data protection for enterprise environments with encryption for data in transit and at rest using AES 256-bit encryption with session-based keys controlled by customers. The solution implements multiple security layers including separation of data and metadata storage, block-level deduplication, and role-based access controls. Data is stored in the Druva Data Resiliency Cloud with architecture designed to prevent unauthorized access to customer data. The platform includes compliance certifications for SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, FIPS 140-2, and FedRAMP ATO. It supports integration with single sign-on solutions for identity and access management across organizations. Features include remote device encryption, data loss prevention capabilities, and self-service restore options. The system separates customer data from the control plane and uses block-level deduplication to obscure data structure at rest. Access requires authenticated customer credentials for data reconstruction. The solution addresses data protection requirements for organizations with distributed devices and cloud infrastructure, providing backup and recovery capabilities across enterprise environments.