Druva Enterprise Data Protection
Cloud-based enterprise data backup and recovery with encryption and security
Druva Enterprise Data Protection
Cloud-based enterprise data backup and recovery with encryption and security
Druva Enterprise Data Protection Description
Druva Enterprise Data Protection is a cloud-based backup and data recovery solution built on Amazon Web Services infrastructure. The platform provides data protection for enterprise environments with encryption for data in transit and at rest using AES 256-bit encryption with session-based keys controlled by customers. The solution implements multiple security layers including separation of data and metadata storage, block-level deduplication, and role-based access controls. Data is stored in the Druva Data Resiliency Cloud with architecture designed to prevent unauthorized access to customer data. The platform includes compliance certifications for SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, FIPS 140-2, and FedRAMP ATO. It supports integration with single sign-on solutions for identity and access management across organizations. Features include remote device encryption, data loss prevention capabilities, and self-service restore options. The system separates customer data from the control plane and uses block-level deduplication to obscure data structure at rest. Access requires authenticated customer credentials for data reconstruction. The solution addresses data protection requirements for organizations with distributed devices and cloud infrastructure, providing backup and recovery capabilities across enterprise environments.
Druva Enterprise Data Protection FAQ
Common questions about Druva Enterprise Data Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Druva Enterprise Data Protection is Cloud-based enterprise data backup and recovery with encryption and security developed by Druva. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with AWS, RBAC.
ALTERNATIVES
AI-powered search and analysis tool for enterprise backup data
Centralized control plane for data protection across multi-cloud environments
Cloud-to-cloud backup for SaaS platforms like M365, Google, Salesforce
Backup solution for Amazon S3 cloud storage data protection and recovery
Automated cloud DR platform for AWS and Azure with failover orchestration.
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox