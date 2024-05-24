Axcient x360Sync Description

Axcient x360Sync is a file synchronization and backup solution designed for managed service providers (MSPs) and small-to-medium businesses (SMBs). The product provides continuous backup of endpoint devices including PCs and Macs, with files automatically synced to the Axcient Cloud. The solution includes Snapshot functionality that enables point-in-time restores for ransomware recovery. This feature allows restoration of data to any specific point in time, including deleted, recreated, or changed content, with version history preserved during recovery. Thin Client functionality provides Windows file access through local file explorer without consuming significant local storage. Files are automatically downloaded from the cloud when opened, with video playback available in real-time. Users can access files with or without network connectivity, with offline copies available when needed. Secure Share enables data sharing with login credential requirements rather than simple password protection. Team Shares allow folder access for subscribed groups or users, while share links provide direct access with customizable upload and delete permissions for each recipient. The product includes file server enablement that silently syncs on-premises file servers to the cloud. Storage is provided through flat-fee pooled data storage with retention management capabilities including trim, purge, and backup retention options. x360Sync is SOC 2 certified and supports HIPAA and GDPR compliance requirements. The solution eliminates VPN requirements for file access and enables remote and hybrid work environments.