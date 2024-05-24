Axcient x360Sync Logo

Axcient x360Sync

by Axcient

Secure file sync, share, and backup solution for endpoint devices and cloud files

Data Protection Commercial
Hybrid|SMB, Mid-Market
Ransomware Prevention
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Data Protection48 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

Axcient x360Sync Description

Axcient x360Sync is a file synchronization and backup solution designed for managed service providers (MSPs) and small-to-medium businesses (SMBs). The product provides continuous backup of endpoint devices including PCs and Macs, with files automatically synced to the Axcient Cloud. The solution includes Snapshot functionality that enables point-in-time restores for ransomware recovery. This feature allows restoration of data to any specific point in time, including deleted, recreated, or changed content, with version history preserved during recovery. Thin Client functionality provides Windows file access through local file explorer without consuming significant local storage. Files are automatically downloaded from the cloud when opened, with video playback available in real-time. Users can access files with or without network connectivity, with offline copies available when needed. Secure Share enables data sharing with login credential requirements rather than simple password protection. Team Shares allow folder access for subscribed groups or users, while share links provide direct access with customizable upload and delete permissions for each recipient. The product includes file server enablement that silently syncs on-premises file servers to the cloud. Storage is provided through flat-fee pooled data storage with retention management capabilities including trim, purge, and backup retention options. x360Sync is SOC 2 certified and supports HIPAA and GDPR compliance requirements. The solution eliminates VPN requirements for file access and enables remote and hybrid work environments.

Axcient x360Sync FAQ

Common questions about Axcient x360Sync including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Axcient x360Sync is Secure file sync, share, and backup solution for endpoint devices and cloud files developed by Axcient. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Ransomware Prevention.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

Commvault Cloud Unity Logo
Commvault Cloud Unity

Cloud-native platform for data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery

0
Cohesity FortKnox Logo
Cohesity FortKnox

Cyber vault solution with immutable backups and air-gapped isolation

0
Commvault Cloud Cyber Recovery Logo
Commvault Cloud Cyber Recovery

Cloud-based backup, recovery, and cyber resilience platform for hybrid envs

0
Commvault Salesforce Backup Logo
Commvault Salesforce Backup

Cloud-based backup and recovery solution for Salesforce environments

0
Commvault Complete Data Protection Logo
Commvault Complete Data Protection

Database backup and recovery platform for AI, cloud, and on-premises databases

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox