Infinidat InfiniSafe Description

Infinidat InfiniSafe is a cyber resilience solution that integrates CyberSense technology to detect ransomware and data corruption within storage infrastructure. The product scans files and verifies snapshot integrity to ensure backup data remains clean and ready for restoration. The solution operates within Infinidat storage environments and provides automated detection capabilities without requiring separate vault infrastructure. It claims 99.99% accuracy in identifying ransomware and data corruption threats. InfiniSafe combines immutability features with content verification to protect both data structure and file integrity. The product aligns with NIST SP 800-209 storage security guidelines and integrates detection capabilities directly into the storage layer. The system replaces manual processes with automated frameworks designed to enable organizations to respond to threats before recovery becomes necessary. It includes telemetry capabilities for response and recovery operations. InfiniSafe is designed for organizations using Infinidat storage systems that require verification of backup integrity and detection of compromised data within snapshots. The solution addresses scenarios where immutable backups may contain infected or corrupted files that could compromise recovery operations.