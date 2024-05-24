Kaseya Endpoint Backup
Kaseya Endpoint Backup
Kaseya Endpoint Backup Description
Kaseya Endpoint Backup is a cloud-based backup solution designed to protect data on endpoints including laptops, desktops, servers, virtual machines, and cloud instances. The solution provides automated bi-hourly incremental backups without requiring additional hardware or appliances. The platform offers centralized management through a single dashboard interface for monitoring and controlling backups across distributed endpoints. Backup schedules can be customized and automated to reduce manual intervention. Recovery capabilities include file or folder restoration, bare metal recovery (BMR), and image export to VM format. The solution integrates with Kaseya's remote monitoring and management (RMM) software for deployment across multiple devices. Security features include multifactor authentication for management portal access, SSL encryption for data in transit, and multi-regional data storage to support data sovereignty requirements. The platform provides reporting and email-based alerts for backup performance monitoring. The solution is offered as part of Kaseya 365 Endpoint, an integrated subscription that combines endpoint management, security, backup, and automation capabilities. Deployment is appliance-free and cloud-based, eliminating the need for on-premises hardware infrastructure.
