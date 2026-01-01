Commvault Air Gap Protect Logo

Commvault Air Gap Protect

Air-gapped, immutable cloud backup storage for ransomware protection

Data Protection
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Commvault Air Gap Protect Description

Commvault Air Gap Protect is a fully managed cloud storage solution designed for backup and data protection with air-gapped architecture. The product isolates backup data copies in a separate security domain from source environments, providing protection against ransomware and cyber threats. The solution implements immutable backup storage with multi-layered zero-trust access controls to prevent unauthorized data modification or deletion. It includes ransomware detection capabilities through anomaly monitoring and honeypot technologies to identify potential threats. Air Gap Protect offers three storage tiers: Frequent Access for business-critical data requiring fast recovery, Infrequent Access for balanced performance and cost for less frequently accessed data, and Archive for long-term retention and compliance requirements. The platform uses Combined Storage Tiering to maintain metadata on high-performance storage while placing backup data in the Archive tier. The service provides flexible recovery options including granular, point-in-time, and mass restore capabilities. Data deduplication is implemented to reduce storage footprint and costs. The platform operates without cloud egress fees and includes pre-configured networking and storage. Management features include capacity monitoring with alerts at 80% usage and UI warnings. The solution supports multi-factor and multi-person authentication as additional security layers. Commvault Retention Lock policies provide data immutability controls without time-based retention locks.

Commvault Air Gap Protect FAQ

Common questions about Commvault Air Gap Protect including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Commvault Air Gap Protect is Air-gapped, immutable cloud backup storage for ransomware protection developed by Commvault. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Anomaly Detection, Backup, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →