Commvault Air Gap Protect
Commvault Air Gap Protect
Commvault Air Gap Protect Description
Commvault Air Gap Protect is a fully managed cloud storage solution designed for backup and data protection with air-gapped architecture. The product isolates backup data copies in a separate security domain from source environments, providing protection against ransomware and cyber threats. The solution implements immutable backup storage with multi-layered zero-trust access controls to prevent unauthorized data modification or deletion. It includes ransomware detection capabilities through anomaly monitoring and honeypot technologies to identify potential threats. Air Gap Protect offers three storage tiers: Frequent Access for business-critical data requiring fast recovery, Infrequent Access for balanced performance and cost for less frequently accessed data, and Archive for long-term retention and compliance requirements. The platform uses Combined Storage Tiering to maintain metadata on high-performance storage while placing backup data in the Archive tier. The service provides flexible recovery options including granular, point-in-time, and mass restore capabilities. Data deduplication is implemented to reduce storage footprint and costs. The platform operates without cloud egress fees and includes pre-configured networking and storage. Management features include capacity monitoring with alerts at 80% usage and UI warnings. The solution supports multi-factor and multi-person authentication as additional security layers. Commvault Retention Lock policies provide data immutability controls without time-based retention locks.
