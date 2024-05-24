Cohesity RecoveryAgent Description

Cohesity RecoveryAgent is a recovery orchestration platform designed to automate disaster recovery and cyber recovery workflows. The product uses blueprint-driven automation to create, clone, and update recovery plans that can be executed across physical, virtual, and cloud environments. The platform integrates backup, disaster recovery, ransomware recovery, and compliance workflows into a single system. Recovery blueprints can be customized for different applications, business units, or threat scenarios, with options to schedule executions, insert manual approval steps, and run custom scripts. RecoveryAgent incorporates automated threat scanning into recovery workflows, checking for malware and indicators of compromise before restoring data. The system uses AI-driven anomaly detection and supports immutable backup storage to protect data from tampering. The platform enables teams to rehearse recovery plans in isolated environments for validation and compliance testing. Recovery workflows can include planned failovers, cyberattack response, and ransomware recovery scenarios. The system is designed to reduce operational overhead by allowing teams to recycle common operational flows through blueprint cloning and modification. RecoveryAgent provides orchestration capabilities that work with Cohesity's data protection platform to validate backups and coordinate recovery operations across hybrid infrastructure environments.