Cloud backup and recovery solution for Microsoft 365 applications and data.

Data Protection
Commercial
TitanHQ Microsoft 365 Backup Description

TitanHQ Microsoft 365 Backup is a cloud-based backup and recovery solution designed to protect data across Microsoft 365 applications including Exchange, SharePoint, OneDrive, Teams, and OneNote. The platform addresses the shared responsibility model where Microsoft secures infrastructure but organizations must protect their own data. The solution provides immutable, off-site backups with end-to-end encryption to protect against ransomware and data loss. It includes malware detection capabilities that scan newly added or modified backup files to prevent reinfection during restoration. The platform offers unlimited retention with no additional costs and enables instant file recovery, allowing users to access critical files in seconds while full recovery continues in the background. Built for managed service providers (MSPs), the platform features a multi-tenant console for managing multiple customers, backups, and billing from a single interface. It supports automated protection for new accounts added to Microsoft estates and offers cross-sell capabilities with Microsoft 365, Azure Blob, and Entra ID. The solution includes multi-region storage for data sovereignty compliance and provides large-scale recoveries and migrations without egress fees. Setup is designed to be completed within minutes for new clients, with storage-based pricing that includes no upfront fees or lock-in contracts.

