OpenText Core Cloud-to-Cloud Backup Description

OpenText Core Cloud-to-Cloud Backup is a backup solution designed to protect data stored in SaaS applications. The product addresses the shared responsibility model where cloud providers ensure service availability but customers remain responsible for data protection against accidental deletion, ransomware, and misconfigurations. The solution provides automated daily backups for multiple SaaS platforms including Microsoft 365 (with Exchange Archives and Public Folders), Google Workspace, Salesforce, Box, and Dropbox. It features automatic user and site discovery to streamline backup operations. Recovery capabilities include granular, point-in-time restoration with options to overwrite, bypass, or duplicate data. The product offers self-service recovery functionality and full-content search across metadata, message bodies, and attachments. Backup storage is available in OpenText-operated AWS S3 data centers across multiple global regions (Canada, United States, South Africa, France, Germany, Ireland, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, and India) or customers can use their own S3-compatible storage such as AWS S3, Azure Blob Storage, or Wasabi Storage. Additional capabilities include legal hold support with archive mailbox backup and export of deleted items. The platform provides a REST API for bulk operations, automation, and PST/EML exports. Management features support centralized, multi-tenant administration for IT teams and managed service providers with usage-based billing.