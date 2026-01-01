Tata Communications Vayu Cloud Storage Description

Tata Communications Vayu Cloud Storage is an integrated cloud storage suite designed to address enterprise data storage requirements. The platform provides multiple storage capabilities including accelerated file transfer for large files, secure cloud backup services with scalable storage, and digital media storage management through a single console. The solution offers archival storage with security management features for long-term data retention. It includes an Enterprise File Fabric Solution (EFFS) for secure corporate data access and collaboration. The platform supports data migration to cloud infrastructure with secure network options. The service includes a Data Capsule device that enables physical data transfer of up to 100TB to the cloud. The platform is designed to support mission-critical enterprise applications such as SAP and Oracle across global locations. The solution provides 24/7 technical support from a team of professionals. It operates on a pricing model that charges based on actual data storage consumption. The platform includes security protocols and infrastructure designed for enterprise data protection requirements.