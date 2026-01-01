Tata Communications Vayu Cloud Storage Logo

Tata Communications Vayu Cloud Storage

Cloud storage solution for enterprise data backup, archival, and file transfer

Data Protection
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Tata Communications Vayu Cloud Storage Description

Tata Communications Vayu Cloud Storage is an integrated cloud storage suite designed to address enterprise data storage requirements. The platform provides multiple storage capabilities including accelerated file transfer for large files, secure cloud backup services with scalable storage, and digital media storage management through a single console. The solution offers archival storage with security management features for long-term data retention. It includes an Enterprise File Fabric Solution (EFFS) for secure corporate data access and collaboration. The platform supports data migration to cloud infrastructure with secure network options. The service includes a Data Capsule device that enables physical data transfer of up to 100TB to the cloud. The platform is designed to support mission-critical enterprise applications such as SAP and Oracle across global locations. The solution provides 24/7 technical support from a team of professionals. It operates on a pricing model that charges based on actual data storage consumption. The platform includes security protocols and infrastructure designed for enterprise data protection requirements.

Tata Communications Vayu Cloud Storage FAQ

Common questions about Tata Communications Vayu Cloud Storage including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Tata Communications Vayu Cloud Storage is Cloud storage solution for enterprise data backup, archival, and file transfer developed by Tata Communications. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Backup, Cloud, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →