Xopero ONE MSP Backup Logo

Xopero ONE MSP Backup

by Xopero Software

MSP-focused backup and disaster recovery platform with pay-as-you-go model

Data Protection Commercial
Hybrid|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Multi Tenancy
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Xopero ONE MSP Backup Description

Xopero ONE MSP Backup is a backup and disaster recovery solution designed for managed service providers (MSPs). The platform provides centralized management capabilities for protecting client data across multiple organizations. The solution operates on a pay-as-you-go pricing model with monthly licenses and no contractual commitments. MSPs can set their own pricing policies and profit margins when reselling the service to end customers. The platform includes a 14-day trial period for customer evaluation. The system supports both cloud-based and on-premise data storage options, with the ability to configure unlimited storage locations. License management includes the capability to transfer licenses between different customers as needed. The platform provides a unified interface for both data protection operations and sales management activities. MSPs can manage multiple client organizations from a single console, enabling remote recovery operations from any location. The solution is positioned as an enterprise-class backup system with disaster recovery capabilities, allowing MSPs to create recurring revenue streams. The zero entry threshold model enables MSPs to start offering backup services without upfront investment or long-term contracts.

Xopero ONE MSP Backup FAQ

Common questions about Xopero ONE MSP Backup including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Xopero ONE MSP Backup is MSP-focused backup and disaster recovery platform with pay-as-you-go model developed by Xopero Software. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Multi Tenancy.

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