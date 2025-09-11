Cohesity Gaia Logo

Commercial
14 September 2025
AI Security
Ai
Ai Powered Security
Data Analysis
Natural Language Processing
Search Engine
Enterprise
Backup
Rag
Machine Learning
Data Security
Cohesity Gaia is an AI-powered conversational assistant that enables organizations to search and analyze their enterprise data using natural language queries. The platform combines retrieval augmented generation (RAG) AI with large language models (LLMs) to provide insights from backup data stored across various enterprise systems. The tool supports semantic understanding through natural language processing, allowing users to ask questions about their data in common language rather than technical queries. It can search across multiple file types including email, PDF, PowerPoint, Word documents, text files, HTML, XML, and Excel spreadsheets. Cohesity Gaia integrates with various enterprise data sources such as Microsoft OneDrive and on-premises NAS storage systems. The platform maintains security through role-based access controls (RBAC) to ensure users only access data they have permissions for, protecting sensitive information like patient data, personally identifiable information, and financial records. The system provides data exploration capabilities with visual mapping of datasets and query suggestions for deeper analysis. It offers summarization features that can process large volumes of documents and extract relevant information quickly. Use cases include legal discovery for eDiscovery processes, compliance analysis to identify potential risks, and knowledge management for searching and retrieving organizational documents. The platform operates as a serverless solution designed to reduce AI hallucinations while supporting real-time knowledge updates.

