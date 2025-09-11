Cohesity Gaia is an AI-powered conversational assistant that enables organizations to search and analyze their enterprise data using natural language queries. The platform combines retrieval augmented generation (RAG) AI with large language models (LLMs) to provide insights from backup data stored across various enterprise systems. The tool supports semantic understanding through natural language processing, allowing users to ask questions about their data in common language rather than technical queries. It can search across multiple file types including email, PDF, PowerPoint, Word documents, text files, HTML, XML, and Excel spreadsheets. Cohesity Gaia integrates with various enterprise data sources such as Microsoft OneDrive and on-premises NAS storage systems. The platform maintains security through role-based access controls (RBAC) to ensure users only access data they have permissions for, protecting sensitive information like patient data, personally identifiable information, and financial records. The system provides data exploration capabilities with visual mapping of datasets and query suggestions for deeper analysis. It offers summarization features that can process large volumes of documents and extract relevant information quickly. Use cases include legal discovery for eDiscovery processes, compliance analysis to identify potential risks, and knowledge management for searching and retrieving organizational documents. The platform operates as a serverless solution designed to reduce AI hallucinations while supporting real-time knowledge updates.
FEATURES
EXPLORE BY TAGS
SIMILAR TOOLS
LLM Guard is a security toolkit that enhances the safety and security of interactions with Large Language Models (LLMs) by providing features like sanitization, harmful language detection, data leakage prevention, and resistance against prompt injection attacks.
Infinity Platform / Infinity AI is an AI-powered threat intelligence and generative AI service that combines AI-powered threat intelligence with generative AI capabilities for comprehensive threat prevention, automated threat response, and efficient security administration.
Zania is an AI-driven platform that automates security and compliance tasks using autonomous agents for security inquiries, compliance assessments, and privacy regulation adherence.
Unbound is a security platform that enables enterprises to control and protect the use of generative AI applications by employees while safeguarding sensitive information.
CalypsoAI is a platform that provides centralized security, observability, and control for deploying and scaling large language models and generative AI across an enterprise.
Mindgard is a continuous automated red teaming platform that enables security teams to identify and remediate vulnerabilities in AI systems, including generative AI and large language models.
TrojAI is an AI security platform that detects vulnerabilities in AI models and defends against attacks on AI applications.
FortiAI is an AI assistant that uses generative AI combined with Fortinet's security expertise to guide analysts through threat investigation, response automation, and complex SecOps workflows.
VIDOC is an AI-powered security tool that automates code review, detects and fixes vulnerabilities, and monitors external security, ensuring the integrity of both human-written and AI-generated code in software development pipelines.
PINNED
Proton Pass is a cross-platform password manager that provides encrypted storage, password generation, and security monitoring features with integrated 2FA and dark web monitoring capabilities.
NordVPN is a commercial VPN service that encrypts internet connections and hides IP addresses through a global network of servers, featuring integrated threat protection and multi-device support.
Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.