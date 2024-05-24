CyberSentriq Microsoft 365: Ransomware-Resistant Backup and Recovery Description

CyberSentriq Microsoft 365: Ransomware-Resistant Backup and Recovery is a backup solution designed to protect Microsoft 365 data from ransomware attacks, accidental deletion, and data breaches. The solution provides backup and recovery capabilities for OneDrive, SharePoint, Exchange Online, Azure Blob, and Entra ID data. The product implements immutable, off-site backups that are tamper-proof to prevent manipulation or deletion by ransomware attackers. Data is encrypted using AES 256 encryption throughout its lifecycle, from backup to recovery. The solution supports multi-region storage to maintain data sovereignty and regulatory compliance requirements. Backup operations occur synchronously as data is created, with granular configuration options for point-in-time and item-level restoration. The restoration process operates in the background to minimize disruption to business operations. The solution includes integrated security features such as AI-powered email protection to prevent phishing attacks and malware from being backed up. For managed service providers, the product offers a multi-tenant console for centralized management of customer accounts, backups, and billing. The solution automatically protects new accounts added to Microsoft environments and does not charge egress fees for large-scale recoveries and migrations. It includes a 30-day trial option for prospective customers.