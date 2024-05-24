CyberSentriq Microsoft 365: Ransomware-Resistant Backup and Recovery
Ransomware-resistant backup and recovery solution for Microsoft 365 data
CyberSentriq Microsoft 365: Ransomware-Resistant Backup and Recovery
Ransomware-resistant backup and recovery solution for Microsoft 365 data
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if CyberSentriq Microsoft 365: Ransomware-Resistant Backup and Recovery is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
CyberSentriq Microsoft 365: Ransomware-Resistant Backup and Recovery Description
CyberSentriq Microsoft 365: Ransomware-Resistant Backup and Recovery is a backup solution designed to protect Microsoft 365 data from ransomware attacks, accidental deletion, and data breaches. The solution provides backup and recovery capabilities for OneDrive, SharePoint, Exchange Online, Azure Blob, and Entra ID data. The product implements immutable, off-site backups that are tamper-proof to prevent manipulation or deletion by ransomware attackers. Data is encrypted using AES 256 encryption throughout its lifecycle, from backup to recovery. The solution supports multi-region storage to maintain data sovereignty and regulatory compliance requirements. Backup operations occur synchronously as data is created, with granular configuration options for point-in-time and item-level restoration. The restoration process operates in the background to minimize disruption to business operations. The solution includes integrated security features such as AI-powered email protection to prevent phishing attacks and malware from being backed up. For managed service providers, the product offers a multi-tenant console for centralized management of customer accounts, backups, and billing. The solution automatically protects new accounts added to Microsoft environments and does not charge egress fees for large-scale recoveries and migrations. It includes a 30-day trial option for prospective customers.
CyberSentriq Microsoft 365: Ransomware-Resistant Backup and Recovery FAQ
Common questions about CyberSentriq Microsoft 365: Ransomware-Resistant Backup and Recovery including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
CyberSentriq Microsoft 365: Ransomware-Resistant Backup and Recovery is Ransomware-resistant backup and recovery solution for Microsoft 365 data developed by Cybersentriq. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Backup, Ransomware Prevention, Microsoft 365.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
A comprehensive educational resource that provides structured guidance on penetration testing methodology, tools, and techniques organized around the penetration testing attack chain.
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox