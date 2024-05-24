CyberSentriq Microsoft 365: Ransomware-Resistant Backup and Recovery Logo

CyberSentriq Microsoft 365: Ransomware-Resistant Backup and Recovery

Ransomware-resistant backup and recovery solution for Microsoft 365 data

Data Protection Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if CyberSentriq Microsoft 365: Ransomware-Resistant Backup and Recovery is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

CyberSentriq Microsoft 365: Ransomware-Resistant Backup and Recovery Description

CyberSentriq Microsoft 365: Ransomware-Resistant Backup and Recovery is a backup solution designed to protect Microsoft 365 data from ransomware attacks, accidental deletion, and data breaches. The solution provides backup and recovery capabilities for OneDrive, SharePoint, Exchange Online, Azure Blob, and Entra ID data. The product implements immutable, off-site backups that are tamper-proof to prevent manipulation or deletion by ransomware attackers. Data is encrypted using AES 256 encryption throughout its lifecycle, from backup to recovery. The solution supports multi-region storage to maintain data sovereignty and regulatory compliance requirements. Backup operations occur synchronously as data is created, with granular configuration options for point-in-time and item-level restoration. The restoration process operates in the background to minimize disruption to business operations. The solution includes integrated security features such as AI-powered email protection to prevent phishing attacks and malware from being backed up. For managed service providers, the product offers a multi-tenant console for centralized management of customer accounts, backups, and billing. The solution automatically protects new accounts added to Microsoft environments and does not charge egress fees for large-scale recoveries and migrations. It includes a 30-day trial option for prospective customers.

CyberSentriq Microsoft 365: Ransomware-Resistant Backup and Recovery FAQ

Common questions about CyberSentriq Microsoft 365: Ransomware-Resistant Backup and Recovery including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

CyberSentriq Microsoft 365: Ransomware-Resistant Backup and Recovery is Ransomware-resistant backup and recovery solution for Microsoft 365 data developed by Cybersentriq. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Backup, Ransomware Prevention, Microsoft 365.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

12
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

6
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Guide to Ethical Hacking Logo
Guide to Ethical Hacking

A comprehensive educational resource that provides structured guidance on penetration testing methodology, tools, and techniques organized around the penetration testing attack chain.

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
288
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
151
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox